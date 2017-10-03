How the Las Vegas shooting unfolded (VIDEO)

Police crime scene tape marks a perimeter outside the Luxor Las Vegas hotel and the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas October 2, 2017. — Reuters picLAS VEGAS, Oct 3 — At least 59 people were killed and 527 injured when a sniper opened fire at a Las Vegas concert on Sunday night.

Gunman Stephen Paddock, a 64-year old white male, from Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel towards a country music festival, the Washington Post reported.

Authorities found dozens of guns in his hotel room and “in excess of” 19 firearms and bombs at his Nevada residence.

At 10:08pm local time, Paddock open fire straight down into the concert venue across the street, a quarter-mile away, according to the Washington Post.

Paddock was staying in a suite with two rooms, Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said. Authorities think he fired from both rooms to get better angles.

The shooting went on from between five to fifteen minutes, however estimates vary.

Authorities were able to locate the shooter because the smoke from his guns set the fire alarm off.

A SWAT team entered Paddock’s room. Around that time, Paddock killed himself, Lombardo said. — Reuters