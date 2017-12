How Suu Kyi went from political prisoner to leader (VIDEO)

YANGON, Dec 19 — Bloomberg Profiles take a look at the life of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi, the events that surrounded her rise to power and the eventual calls for her to be stripped of her Nobel Peace Prize over her handling of the Rohingya crisis. — Bloomberg

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi attends the opening session of the 31st Asean Summit in Manila November 13, 2017. — Reuters pic