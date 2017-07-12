Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

How did the Russian lawyer who met Trump Jr entered US? (VIDEO)

Wednesday July 12, 2017
08:30 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Internet has beef with Air India’s veg-meal-only policyThe Edit: Internet has beef with Air India’s veg-meal-only policy

Tiny Hong Kong homes offer big opportunity for storage servicesTiny Hong Kong homes offer big opportunity for storage services

Indonesia president inks decree to ban radical groupsIndonesia president inks decree to ban radical groups

Abramovich gifts Chelsea players one-of-a-kind Hublot watchesAbramovich gifts Chelsea players one-of-a-kind Hublot watches

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

WASHINGTON, July 12 — Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, chairman of the US Senate Judiciary Committee, asked the US administration yesterday how the Russian lawyer who met President Donald Trump’s son in New York in June 2016 was allowed to enter the United States.

Grassley, in a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, said US permission for the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, to travel to the United States had been set to expire on January 7, 2016, and her request for an extension had been denied, Grassley’s office said in a statement. — Reuters

Chuck Grassley speaks alongside Mitch McConnell (right) about the vote for Neil Gorsuch to serve on the Supreme Court, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, April 4, 2017. — AFP pic Chuck Grassley speaks alongside Mitch McConnell (right) about the vote for Neil Gorsuch to serve on the Supreme Court, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, April 4, 2017. — AFP pic

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline