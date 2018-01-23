Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Hong Kong student protest leader Joshua Wong released on bail

Tuesday January 23, 2018
07:38 PM GMT+8

Pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong walks out of the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong January 16, 2018. — Reuters picPro-democracy activists Joshua Wong walks out of the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong January 16, 2018. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Jan 23 — Hong Kong student protest leader Joshua Wong was released on bail today, less than a week after he was jailed for a second time for the 2014 pro-democracy protests that blocked the Chinese-ruled city’s major roads for months.

The 21-year-old activist, who has become the face of Hong Kong’s movement to push for full democracy and defend its autonomy, is appealing against a three-month jail sentence for disobeying a court order and not leaving a protest zone.

Chief Judge of the High Court Andrew Cheung said it was arguable whether the previous judge had given sufficient consideration to the then 18-year-old Wong’s age.

Another young activist leader, Raphael Wong, 29, appealed against his conviction and his sentence of 4.5 months, but his bail application was rejected.

“I want genuine universal suffrage,” he shouted as he was led out of the courtroom, while Joshua Wong appeared calm.

The 2014 protest marked the semi-autonomous city’s largest show of defiance against Beijing’s authority since Britain handed its colony back to China in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” arrangement.

Joshua Wong was jailed for the first time last year when the Court of Appeal gave him six months for unlawful assembly, but he was later released on bail pending appeal at the city’s highest court. — Reuters

