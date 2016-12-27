Last updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:55 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Hong Kong records winter’s first bird flu death

Tuesday December 27, 2016
09:48 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Football legend Paul Gascoigne in hospital after ‘alcohol-fuelled fight’ at hotelFootball legend Paul Gascoigne in hospital after ‘alcohol-fuelled fight’ at hotel

The Edit: Do you dare eat spicy bunny brains in Sichuan?The Edit: Do you dare eat spicy bunny brains in Sichuan?

The Edit: ‘Rogue One’ passes US$300m on black day for ‘Star Wars’The Edit: ‘Rogue One’ passes US$300m on black day for ‘Star Wars’

ProjekMMO: Nana yakin bakat Tajul mampu saingi Achik SpinProjekMMO: Nana yakin bakat Tajul mampu saingi Achik Spin

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The recent death was the 17th imported case of H7N9. — AFP picThe recent death was the 17th imported case of H7N9. — AFP picHONG KONG, Dec 27 — An elderly man has died of bird flu in Hong Kong in the city’s first human case of the disease this winter, authorities said today.

The 75-year-old was diagnosed following a visit to neighbouring Guangdong province in mainland China, where he bought a chicken from a market.

He died on Sunday after testing positive for the H7N9 strain of bird flu, health officials said.

More than 50 people who had close contact with the victim, including people who lived with him and health care staff, were placed under medical surveillance, the South China Morning Post reported on its website.

The paper said it was the 17th imported case of H7N9 to be confirmed in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous southern Chinese city. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline