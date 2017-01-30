Last updated Monday, January 30, 2017 10:53 am GMT+8

Homeland security: Entry of lawful permanent residents in national interest (VIDEO)

Monday January 30, 2017
07:58 AM GMT+8

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 — US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said yesterday that in applying the provisions of President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees and immigration, he deemed the entry of lawful permanent residents "in the national interest."

Trump defended his move to ban entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority nations and said yesterday the United States would resume issuing visas for all countries in the next 90 days as he faced rising criticism at home and abroad and new protests in US cities. — Reuters 

A police officer stands on the baggage carousel as people rally against a temporary travel ban at the Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus, Michigan, January 29, 2017. — Reuters pic A police officer stands on the baggage carousel as people rally against a temporary travel ban at the Detroit Metropolitan airport in Romulus, Michigan, January 29, 2017. — Reuters pic

