Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Highway structure collapse: Singapore LTA orders ‘safety timeout’

Friday July 14, 2017
10:13 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Fire destroys more than 50 stalls at ‘pasar gantung’ in TawauFire destroys more than 50 stalls at ‘pasar gantung’ in Tawau

The Edit: Pacific island wildlife under threatThe Edit: Pacific island wildlife under threat

The Edit: The sun is just like any other starThe Edit: The sun is just like any other star

The Edit: H&M announces Erdem collabThe Edit: H&M announces Erdem collab

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The collapsed section of the viaduct at Upper Changi Road East near the junction of the Pan-Island Expressway. — TODAY picThe collapsed section of the viaduct at Upper Changi Road East near the junction of the Pan-Island Expressway. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, July 14 — The Land Transport Authority (LTA) ordered a “safety timeout” for all road and rail construction sites this morning, hours after one worker was killed and 10 others injured by the partial collapse of a highway structure under construction at Upper Changi Road East.

The incident took place about 3.30am, at a worksite where a new road viaduct from the Tampines Expressway to the Pan Island Expressway (Westbound) is being constructed. A section of the viaduct structure between two piers collapsed, LTA said in a statement.

It added: “Preliminary investigations indicate that the corbels supporting the pre-cast beams had given way. As a precautionary measure, LTA is checking all other work sites.

“Works at all LTA road and rail construction sites will observe a safety timeout this morning,” the statement read. — TODAY  

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline