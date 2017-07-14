Highway structure collapse: Singapore LTA orders ‘safety timeout’

The collapsed section of the viaduct at Upper Changi Road East near the junction of the Pan-Island Expressway. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, July 14 — The Land Transport Authority (LTA) ordered a “safety timeout” for all road and rail construction sites this morning, hours after one worker was killed and 10 others injured by the partial collapse of a highway structure under construction at Upper Changi Road East.

The incident took place about 3.30am, at a worksite where a new road viaduct from the Tampines Expressway to the Pan Island Expressway (Westbound) is being constructed. A section of the viaduct structure between two piers collapsed, LTA said in a statement.

It added: “Preliminary investigations indicate that the corbels supporting the pre-cast beams had given way. As a precautionary measure, LTA is checking all other work sites.

“Works at all LTA road and rail construction sites will observe a safety timeout this morning,” the statement read. — TODAY