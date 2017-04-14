High-profile attacks in southern Thailand show ‘growing capacity’ of militants

Security personnel inspect the site of a roadside bomb attack in Narathiwat province in this file picture. — Reuters picBANGKOK, April 14 — Exactly a week ago, large areas in southern Thailand were plunged into total darkness after groups of unidentified men launched coordinated attacks sabotaging electricity infrastructure.

Days before that, armed men with assault rifles launched daring attacks on a police station in Ranget, Narathiwat, and a joint police-military security outpost in Krong Pinang, Yala.

An analyst on southern Thailand’s conflict and the security forces said these well-planned attacks displayed the militants’ growing capacity in executing risky and complex attacks on soft and hard targets.

“The message from all the recent attacks is that of their (the militants) growing capacity to undertake large-scale and complex missions,” Dr Srisompob Jitpiromsiri, an analyst from Prince of Songkla University in Pattani, told Bernama recently.

The militant groups, he said, had displayed the capability to execute different types of mission, from attacking soft targets like downing electric poles to ambushing a well-defended police station and security outpost.

“Their capacity to use different tactics in (different) operations has increased,” said the analyst, who is also one of the founders of Deep South Watch, a non-governmental organisation which monitors the conflict.

In the arson attack on electricity infrastructure, the group, according to a police officer, detonated home-made bombs within an hour from midnight of April 7, felling 52 electric poles in the four provinces.

The attack on southern Thailand’s electricity infrastructure has not only caused hardship to the residents but also cost millions of Thai Baht in material damage.

According to a security source, the militants planted a total of 114 home-made bombs on electric poles in different locations a day before the incident, but only 76 were successfully detonated.

In an attack on a security outpost in Krong Pinang early on April 3, groups of militants attacked the well-defended outpost, sparking a 10-minute gunbattle where hundreds of bullets were exchanged.

Twelve police officers were injured in the attack, according to Yala Police Chief Maj Gen Kerisswada Keawjandi, who also said that the militants laid nails and pipe bombs around the outpost to slow down reinforcements from the authorities.

No group has claimed responsibility for these high-profile attacks, but analysts and the military have pinned the blame on southern Thailand’s most influential and capable group, Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN).

BRN, which has maintained a shadowy presence, seldom issues media statements, and its feared military unit, Runda Kumpulan Kecil (RKK), has been blamed by many for most of the armed attacks in the provinces.

Meanwhile, Thai Army Chief Gen Chalermchai Sittisart said the recent attacks in southern Thailand had nothing to do with the promulgation of the new constitution.

The attacks were meant to demonstrate the capability of the militant groups, the general was quoted as saying in local media. He also said that the attacks would not change anything and the government would continue with its agenda. — Bernama