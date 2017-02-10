Last updated Friday, February 10, 2017 7:49 am GMT+8

Heavy snow hits US northeast, flights and schools cancelled

Friday February 10, 2017
06:44 AM GMT+8

A woman pulls her child on a sled in heavy snow in Brooklyn, New York City, February 9, 2017. — Reuters picA woman pulls her child on a sled in heavy snow in Brooklyn, New York City, February 9, 2017. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 10 — A heavy winter snow storm lashed the northeastern United States yesterday, subjecting New York to near blizzard-like conditions and forcing flight cancellations as schools and the United Nations closed.

Snow began falling overnight, following record high temperatures for February in New York on Wednesday, with as much as 35cm accumulated in and around the city, and a bit more in other parts of the Northeast.

The FlightAware tracking website said that nearly 3,000 flights into or out of New York’s three area airports, Boston and Philadelphia were cancelled.

In New York, America’s most populous city, Mayor Bill de Blasio urged people to stay home and keep off the roads.

In Connecticut and Massachusetts, some areas experienced “thundersnow” — the combination of snowfall and thunder, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service quoted by The New York Times.

The United Nations also announced that “due to inclement weather” its New York headquarters would be closed, while public schools also closed in the city, as well as in Boston and Philadelphia.

In New Jersey, Governor Chris Christie said state offices would be closed for all non-essential employees yesterday. — AFP

Related Articles

