Head of Syria ex-Qaeda group ‘critical’ after Russia strike, says Moscow

A still image taken from video footage, released by Russia's Defence Ministry on November 20, 2015, shows Russian Tupolev TU-22 long-range strategic bombers conducting an airstrike at an unknown location in Syria. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Oct 4 — Russia said today it had killed 12 field commanders of Al-Qaeda’s former Syria affiliate, adding the group’s top leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani had lost an arm and was in a “critical condition.’

Defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the strike was the result of a special operation to avenge an attack on Russian military police in Syria on September 18.

“As a result of the strike, the leader of Jabhat al-Nusrareceived multiple serious shrapnel wounds, lost an arm and is in a critical condition, according to several independent sources,” Konashenkov said in a statement.

He said 12 field commanders including al-Jolani’s security chief were also killed along with some 50 guards.

More than 10 fighters received moderate and serious blast injuries, he said, adding that Su-34 and Su-35 jets were used to target the jihadists.

The Moscow-led forces were able to hunt down the jihadist group using data obtained by Russian military intelligence yesterday and struck just when the fighters convened for a meeting.

The Jabhar al-Nusra, or al-Nusra Front, shed its status as Al-Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate in 2016 and became Fateh al-Sham Front.

Since 2017, it dominates a coalition of jihadist factions called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

The alliance controls most of the northwestern province of Idlib after expelling Islamist former allies earlier this year.

Washington and the UN did not recognise the break from Al-Qaeda and retained the jihadists on their terror blacklists. — AFP