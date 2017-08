Harvey makes second landfall, hitting Louisiana (VIDEO)

A woman holds her dog as she arrives to high ground after evacuating her home due to floods caused by Tropical Storm Harvey along Tidwell Road in east Houston, Texas, August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic HOUSTON, Aug 30 — Five days after slamming into the US Gulf Coast as a major hurricane, Harvey made a second landfall today, hitting Louisiana, a state that still bears deep scars from 2005's Hurricane Katrina.

Now a tropical storm, Harvey made landfall just west of the town of Cameron, the National Hurricane Centre said, with “flooding rains” drenching parts of southeastern Texas and neighboring southwestern Louisiana. — AFP