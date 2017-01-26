Hamon pitches fresh ideas to French Socialists

A supporter reads a political leaflet for French politician Benoit Hamon as he campaigns for the first-round in the French left's presidential primary at a political rally in Marseille, France, January 14 2017. — Reuters picPARIS, Jan 26 — French Socialist Benoit Hamon urged voters to support his bold leftist ideas for revitalising the country yesterday as his party prepares to pick its presidential candidate this weekend.

In a final televised debate with his rival, ex-prime minister Manuel Valls, Hamon urged the left to “turn its back on the old regime, at these solutions that didn’t work yesterday and won’t work in the future.”

Hamon, 49, has emerged as the surprise frontrunner to lead the Socialists into elections in April and May after their five years in power which has seen their popularity plummet.

Whoever clinches the nomination on Sunday would finish a humiliating fifth if the vote was held today, polls suggest, as the country grapples with low growth and fears about terrorism and immigration.

Hamon has pitched himself as a man of fresh ideas, promising to bring in universal basic income—a state handout to all adults, irrespective of income—and new environmental protections.

He also wants to tax robots to raise income, legalise cannabis, introduce stricter rules to ban more chemical products, and introduce a new corps of state inspectors to combat discrimination.

“I accept saying that we can have bigger deficits,” Hamon said when asked about the impact of his plans on public finances, which were last balanced in France in the 1970s.

Valls, a tough-talking prime minister under unpopular President Francois Hollande until December, has portrayed Hamon as a dreamer who would condemn the left to certain defeat.

“It’s not enough to make people dream, you need to be credible,” he said in one of several sharp exchanges between the former cabinet colleagues.

Valls underlined how Hamon’s programme, which also includes building a second aircraft carrier, was unthinkable without major tax increases.

In a pithy put-down to his former education minister, Valls said he wanted to be the “candidate for your payslip”, while Hamon would be the “candidate for the tax form.” — AFP