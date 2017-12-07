Hamas urges action against US interests over Trump’s ‘flagrant aggression’ (VIDEO)

GAZA, Dec 7 — Palestinian Islamist group Hamas this morning said US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and decision to move the US embassy to the city was a “flagrant aggression against the Palestinian people”.

In a speech in Washington, Trump said his announcement marked the beginning of a new approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Hamas, which dominates the Gaza Strip, urged Arabs and Muslims to “undermine the US interests in the region” and to “shun Israel”. — Reuters

Palestinians react during a protest against US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 6, 2017. — Reuters pic