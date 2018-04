Hamas fighter killed in Israel Gaza strike

Israeli soldiers stand on an armoured personnel carrier (APC) outside the central Gaza Strip as they fire a 120 mm mortar shell towards Gaza July 31, 2014. — Reuters picGAZA CITY, April 12 — A fighter from the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas was killed this morning by an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, the health ministry in the enclave said.

Mohammed Hijaila was killed and another man seriously wounded early this morning during the strike, the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled enclave said, confirming he was a member of the movement’s militant wing.

Israel confirmed the strikes, saying they were retaliation for gun fire across the border. — AFP