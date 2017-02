‘Half a million’ attend Romania protests (VIDEO)

Protesters light their mobiles as they take part in a demonstration in Bucharest, February 5, 2017. — Reuters pic

BUCHAREST, Feb 6 — Around half a million people took part in protests around Romania yesterday in the latest night of anti-government demonstrations, according to estimates on television news channels.

The protests, which came despite the government withdrawing a contentious corruption decree, included 200,000-300,000 people in Bucharest, 40,000 in Timisoara and 45,000 in Cluj-Napoca as well as in a string other cities and towns. — AFP