Haley claims credit for cuts to UN budget already in decline

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during the United Nations Security Council meeting at UN Headquarters in New York December 18, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 27 — Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, took credit for a five per cent cut in the world body’s two-year operating budget, saying she wouldn’t let the generosity of American taxpayers go “unchecked.”

But she didn’t mention one thing: The UN’s budget had already been on a decline.

Haley, in a statement sent on Christmas Eve, said the US negotiated US$285 million (RM1.16 billion) of cuts to the UN’s US$5.4 billion general budget for 2017-2018. That compares to a US$5.61 billion budget approved for 2016-2017, which was down from US$5.8 billion for the previous two-year period.

“In addition to these significant cost savings, we reduced the UN’s bloated management and support functions, bolstered support for key US priorities throughout the world and instilled more discipline and accountability throughout the UN system,” the statement said.

The budget cuts were not related to last week’s rebuke by the General Assembly of President Donald Trump’s decision to move the American Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. But after that 128-9 vote, Trump and Haley appeared to threaten funding to the global body.

Diplomats have been negotiating the UN’s 2018-19 budget for months. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had spoken of the need for greater efficiency as part of his reform agenda since taking office about a year ago.

Whether the UN budget goes up or down, the organisation’s charter, written at the end of World War II, says the US is responsible for 22 per cent of the body’s annual operating budget, or about US$1.2 billion in 2017-2018.

Haley did signal that more cuts could be coming in the future, adding in her statement that “We’ll continue to look at ways to increase the UN’s efficiency while protecting our interests.” — Bloomberg