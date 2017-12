Hadi calls on Yemenis to rise up against Houthis after Saleh’s death

Houthi militants react as they ride on a truck after Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh was killed, in Sanaa, Yemen December 4, 2017. — Reuters pic DUBAI, Dec 5 — Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi called on Yemenis yesterday to rise up against the Iran-aligned Houthis after the death of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Speaking in a speech carried live on the Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television, Hadi also called for a new chapter in the fight against the Houthis, who were allied with Saleh before he turned on them and offered to back the Saudi-led coalition. — Reuters