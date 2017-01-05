Gunmen kill six in Acapulco market

A woman cries over the corpse of her murdered family member while forensic personnel work at the scene of the crime in the parking lot of a shopping center in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on January 4, 2017 where at least six people were killed during an attack by armed men. — AFP picACAPULCO, Jan 5 — Gunmen opened fire on an outdoor market in broad daylight in Acapulco yesterday, killing six people in the latest violence to hit Mexico’s crime-ridden Pacific resort.

At least three armed men arrived at the market and, “without saying a word,” began to shoot at several people, Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez said in a statement.

Victims lay on the parking lot of a shopping centre where the stalls had been installed as relatives of victims cried over the bloodied bodies.

Two men and two women died on the spot while another man and another woman succumbed to their wounds at a hospital.

Two dozen handgun bullets were found by investigators. The murders took place in one of Acapulco’s most dangerous neighbourhoods.

The once-glamorous resort has become one of Mexico’s most violent cities as rival gangs fight for control of the local drug trade. — AFP