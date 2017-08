Gunmen attack Turkish restaurant in Burkina Faso capital

A police cordon is seen in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 16, 2016. ― Reuters picOUAGADOUGOU, Aug 14 — Gunmen attacked a restaurant in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou this morning and gunfire could be heard as security forces deployed to the scene, a Reuters witness said.

The Reuters witness saw customers running out of the Aziz Istanbul restaurant as police surrounded. — Reuters