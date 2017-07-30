Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Gunman kills one, injures three in shooting at German nightclub

Sunday July 30, 2017
04:32 PM GMT+8

The suspect was fatally wounded, and his motive for the shooting is unclear — Reuters picThe suspect was fatally wounded, and his motive for the shooting is unclear — Reuters picBERLIN, July 30 — A 34-year-old man opened fire in a nightclub in the southern German city of Konstanz today, killing one person and seriously injuring three others, police said.

The suspect was fatally wounded in a gunfight with police officers outside the music venue after they had rushed to the scene shortly after the incident around 0230 GMT. He died later in hospital.

The motive for the shooting is unclear. One police officer was also injured in the exchange of fire.

Police said in a statement that special commando forces have been deployed in the city as it was not clear if the suspected had acted alone or had accomplices.

On Friday, a failed asylum seeker killed one person and injured six others in the northern city of Hamburg. Officials said he was an Islamist known to security forces and he had was psychologically unstable. — Reuters

