Grim reality in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey (VIDEO)

Vince Ware moves his sofas onto the sidewalk from his house which was left flooded from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston September 3, 2017. — Reuters pic HOUSTON, Sept 5 — Hurricane Harvey may have left Texas, but the damage it brought on Houston and other areas is still ever-present.

USA Today reports that Harvey may be the most expensive natural disaster to hit the US, with damage estimated at US$190 billion (RM809 billion), or a 1 per cent hit to the GNP.

Gas prices have risen in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, as several oil refineries on the Gulf Coast were incapacitated by the storm.

Texans also face significant health risks from contact with floodwaters, which are potentially contaminated with bacteria from compromised wastewater facilities, and chemicals from toxic Superfund sites, according to the Washington Post.

Public water systems are likewise affected, and have rendered thousands of people with no access to safe drinking water. Residents are being advised to boil water before drinking, or to just use bottled water.

Massive flooding in homes and businesses may also cause mold growth, which in turn may exacerbate existing health issues.

Relief efforts are pouring in, but even so, the state’s road to recovery looks to be long and slow, especially as floods in some parts of the state have yet to subside. — Reuters