Greek Orthodox Patriarch leads Holy Fire ceremony in Jerusalem (VIDEO)

Christian worshippers react as they take part in the Christian Orthodox Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City, April 15, 2017. — Reuters picJERUSALEM, April 16 — Thousands of Christian worshippers celebrated Easter’s Holy Fire Ceremony yesterday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem which is believed to be built on the site of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion, burial and resurrection.

The Holy Fire is considered a miracle occurring every year on Holy Saturday, the day preceding Orthodox Easter Sunday.

At exactly 1400 local time every year, a sunbeam is believed to shine through the window in the ceiling of the church and light a lamp placed in the tomb. Church lights are switched off and a silence of anticipation descends on the church.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, then lights a few candles with the holy fire, and passes them on to worshippers inside the church. — Reuters