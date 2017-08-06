Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Gone fishing: Putin enjoys a three-day break in Siberia (VIDEO)

Sunday August 6, 2017
08:46 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Usain Bolt beaten by Justin Gatlin in 100m finalUsain Bolt beaten by Justin Gatlin in 100m final

UN Security Council’s ‘most stringent’ sanctions yet on North KoreaUN Security Council’s ‘most stringent’ sanctions yet on North Korea

Three US soldiers feared dead after aviation mishap off AustraliaThree US soldiers feared dead after aviation mishap off Australia

The Edit: It’s official! Yuna is engaged to Adam SinclairThe Edit: It’s official! Yuna is engaged to Adam Sinclair

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

MOSCOW, Aug 6 — Russian President Vladamir Putin enjoyed a three-day fishing and hunting trip in the Republic of Tyva.

Putin, 64, is renowned for his strong-man publicity stunts, which have contributed to his sky-high popularity ratings. The trip comes eight months before Russia's presidential election next March and, though he has yet to announce his candidacy, Putin is widely expected to run and to win comfortably.

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a fish he caught during the hunting and fishing trip in southern Siberia in this photo released by the Kremlin on August 5, 2017. — Reuters picRussian President Vladimir Putin holds a fish he caught during the hunting and fishing trip in southern Siberia in this photo released by the Kremlin on August 5, 2017. — Reuters picPictures and video footage released by the Kremlin yesterday showed Putin — who is also a keen practitioner of martial arts and ice hockey - spear-fishing, swimming and sunbathing.

"The water in the lake doesn't get warmer than 17 degrees, but this didn't stop the president from going for a swim," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"He went hunting underwater with a mask and snorkel ... The president chased after one pike for two hours, there was no way he could shoot it, but in the end he got what he wanted." — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline