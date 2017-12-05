Gold trader says he paid bribes to get out of Turkish jail in 2013

This file photo taken on December 17, 2013 shows detained Azerbaijani businessman Reza Zarrab surrounded by journalists as he arrives at a police center in Istanbul. — AFP pic NEW YORK, Dec 5 — A Turkish-Iranian gold trader testifying at the trial of a Turkish bank executive in a New York federal court said yesterday that he paid bribes to secure his release from jail in Turkey in 2013 after he was arrested there in a corruption investigation.

The trader, Reza Zarrab, has not testified as to who received the bribes.

He has pleaded guilty to charges that he schemed to help Iran evade US sanctions.

Zarrab is testifying for US prosecutors against Mehmet Hakan Atilla, an executive at Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank facing related charges.

Atilla has pleaded not guilty. — Reuters