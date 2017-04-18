Germany hopes UK vote will bring ‘clarity’ to Brexit talks

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said that predictability and reliability are more important than ever after Brexit.— Reuters picBERLIN, April 18 — Germany said today that it hoped new elections in Britain on June 8 would bring “clarity and predictability” to talks with the European Union on Britain’s exit from the bloc.

“Predictability and reliability are more important than ever after Britain’s Brexit vote. Drawn-out uncertainty does the political and economic relationship between Europe and Britain no good,” said German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel.

“Hopefully the new elections announced by Prime Minister May today will lead to more clarity and predictability in the negotiations with the European Union,” he said in a statement.

Theresa May on Tuesday made the surprise announcement for a snap general election as Britain prepares for delicate negotiations on leaving the EU.

The bloc, meanwhile, said it did not expect its negotiating guidelines to be modified in response to May’s announcement.

The guidelines are due to be adopted by the European Council on April 29, paving the way for its chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to begin formal negotiations with Britain at the end of May. — AFP