German triple murderer sentenced to life in jail

A German court today sentenced to life in prison a 25-year-old man who murdered his grandmother before killing two police officers by running them over with his car. — Reuters picBERLIN, Feb 2 — A German court today sentenced to life in prison a 25-year-old man who murdered his grandmother before killing two police officers by running them over with his car.

In the triple murder a year ago, the man first stabbed to death his 79-year-old grandmother while under the influence of drugs, at Muellrose, a small town near the eastern city of Frankfurt an der Oder.

The defendant, who was not publicly named, then sped off in a car and caused several road accidents before he ran over two officers at a temporary checkpoint set up to stop him.

The suspect was arrested shortly afterwards near the Polish border.

A German life sentence means a convict spends at least 15 years behind bars and can be kept in custody beyond that if still deemed a threat to society. — AFP