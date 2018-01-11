Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Rain

German SPD leader says still ‘big hurdles’ to clear in coalition talks

Thursday January 11, 2018
04:38 PM GMT+8

Tools

Martin Schulz said the SPD would only agree to form a coalition if they were sure it would benefit Europe. — Reuters picMartin Schulz said the SPD would only agree to form a coalition if they were sure it would benefit Europe. — Reuters picBERLIN, Jan 11 — German Social Democrat (SPD) leader Martin Schulz said today his party had found common ground with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in many areas but there were still “big hurdles” to clear before they could agree to join a governing coalition.

The two parties enter their final day of exploratory talks today - more than three months after a national election - before deciding whether to progress to full-blown coalition talks.

Schulz said the SPD would only agree to form a coalition if it was sure such a government would strengthen Europe, adding that his party would make suggestions on how to do that during today’s talks. — Reuters

