German president calls resisting Erdogan a matter of self-esteem

German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier backed the foreign minister's stance towards the ethnic Turks in Germany. — Reuters picBERLIN, July 23 — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government is right to act against what he called unacceptable Turkish policies under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who he said seeks to quench the country’s opposition.

“Many who have worked cooperatively with him and his party in the last few years are now being persecuted, are thrown in jail, are being silenced. We can’t accept that,” Steinmeier said in excerpts of an interview with ZDF public television released before broadcast Sunday evening. “It’s a question of the self-esteem of our country to send clear stop signals.”

Steinmeier backed German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, who in an open letter to the 3.5 million ethnic Turks in Germany wrote friendship between the two peoples is “a great treasure.” It’s “bitter” that policymakers in Ankara are tearing down bridges built between the two nations over decades, Steinmeier said.

Erdogan today said Germany’s attacks on Turkey are “unforgivable” and suggested retaliation.

“No one can interfere in Turkey’s internal affairs,” he said. “The government will do everything against those who are agents against Turkey.”

The bilateral dispute escalated Friday after a Turkish judge ordered the re-arrest of four human-rights campaigners from Germany. Journalists are also being held. German companies including Daimler AG, Deutsche Bank AG, Siemens AG and Volkswagen AG are exposed to Turkey with local operations or manufacturing and the German government depends on the country to help stem the flow of migrants into Europe.

With Merkel’s backing, Gabriel on Thursday announced a “re-orientation” of Germany’s Turkey policy and issued travel warnings to Germans. European Union Commissioner Johannes Hahn said Turkey is moving “farther and farther away from European standards” and called Germany’s reaction “understandable” amid Turkey’s arrest of human-rights activists, journalists and others under “dubious pretensions.” — Bloomberg