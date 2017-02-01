Last updated Wednesday, February 01, 2017 11:10 am GMT+8

German police arrest three suspected jihadists

Wednesday February 1, 2017
White House: Americans won't be targets

Volvo Malaysia eyes new export markets

Chelsea stay in charge of title race

The Edit: Trump sticker graffiti hits Tokyo

German police officers secure the site of an accident with a truck at a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Christian MangGerman police officers secure the site of an accident with a truck at a Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz square near the fashionable Kurfuerstendamm avenue in the west of Berlin, Germany, December 19, 2016. REUTERS/Christian MangBERLIN, Feb 1 — German police said they arrested three people in Berlin yesterday  suspected of trying to reach foreign “war zones” in order to train to carry out an attack.

The suspects may be linked to the Islamic State group and had “planned to travel to war zones,” likely Syria or Iraq, a Berlin police spokesman told AFP.  

Police also carried out searches, but there has been “no indication of concrete plans to carry out an attack in Germany”, according to the Bild daily’s website.

The suspects, whose gender was not immediately given, were aged 21, 31 and 45, the spokesman said. He added that investigators suspect they were trying to reach a camp to train to launch an attack.

At least two of the people arrested lived in Berlin, Bild reported. 

Those arrested frequented the same mosque attended by a Tunisian man suspected of ploughing a hijacked lorry into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12.

The December 19 attack was claimed by IS.

The mosque, which is being investigated by authorities, was also searched. — AFP

