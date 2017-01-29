French Socialists vote as turmoil engulfs Fillon (VIDEO)

PARIS, Jan 29 —France’s Socialists voted today to pick their candidate for this year’s presidential polls as a fresh scandal engulfed the election’s conservative frontrunner Francois Fillon.

Socialist voters headed to polling stations from Sunday morning for the primary run-off vote between leftwinger Benoit Hamon and centrist ex-prime minister Manuel Valls.

Hamon, a 49-year-old former education minister, won the first round last weekend and has dominated the race with his radical proposals on work, state aid and the environment.

Former French Socialist party education minister and candidate Benoit Hamon holds his ballot as he leaves the voting booth in the second round of the French left's presidential primary election in Trappes, France, January 29, 2017. — Reuters pic“Hamon brings principles on citizenship, solidarity and the sharing of wealth that are more the principles of the left,” 60-year-old architect Annick Descamps told AFP as she voted in northwest Paris.

But Valls, 54, says his experience makes him a more credible choice and claims his rival’s tax-and-spend programme would condemn the party to inevitable defeat.

Whoever wins is expected to face an uphill task with polls showing the Socialist candidate being eliminated in the first round of the election in April after five years of unpopular rule by Socialist President Francois Hollande.

The contest is being watched closely after Britain’s vote to leave the EU and Donald Trump’s victory in the United States.

Polls currently suggest Fillon is most likely to win, ahead of far-right leader Marine Le Pen and independent centrist Emmanuel Macron.

The top two candidates from the April 23 first round will go through to the final vote on May 7.

Fillon on defensive

But Fillon’s campaign was embroiled in new controversy on Sunday, only days after reports his wife had been paid as a parliamentary aide without working.

The Mediapart website and the Journal du Dimanche newspaper claimed he had also paid himself from public funds intended for assistants in the French upper house.

The allegations date from 2005-2007 from his time in the senate where he is alleged to have written himself cheques of up to 25,000 euros ($27,000), the reports said.

“How can we not consider that there are forces at work to silence me and to weaken my candidacy, or even try to prevent me from appearing?” Fillon told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper on Sunday.

He called it a “plot” and vowed to fight “with all my strength and to the end.”

On Sunday, he will address a Paris rally to try to shore up support, after an Odoxa poll Friday which showed his approval ratings falling four points to 38 per cent.

Last week, French authorities opened a preliminary inquiry into allegations that Fillon’s Welsh-born wife Penelope collected €500,000 (RM2.4 million) as a parliamentary aide—for little to no work.

Investigators are also looking into payments she allegedly received from a magazine owned by a friend of Fillon.

Fillon, who won the conservative Republicans’ nomination last year with promises to slash public spending and restore morality in politics, insists that his wife’s role was real.

Socialist result later -The Socialist primary has confirmed a chasm within the ruling party, between a pragmatic, centre-left camp led by Valls and a staunchly leftist faction around Hamon.

Hamon won a first round of voting last week that whittled the candidates down from seven to two, taking 36 per cent to Valls’s 31.5 per cent.

Around 7,500 polling stations opened at 0800 GMT, with voters able to cast their ballots until around 1800 GMT after paying one euro to participate.

One of the biggest potential winners of the primary could be former economy minister Macron.

The 39-year-old former investment banker, who quit the Socialist government last year to run for president as an independent, has been drawing large crowds at his rallies and is creeping up on Fillon and Le Pen in polls.

He is tipped for further gains if, as expected, Hamon beats Valls.

Valls, a pro-business centrist who takes a tough line on law and order as well as Islam, has said he will not support Hamon’s programme if the latter wins.

Hamon’s ideas include a proposal to introduce a universal basic income to offset dwindling work opportunities in an age of automation.

It would entail paying everyone, irrespective of income, a monthly stipend that would eventually reach €750, Valls argues that would be the “ruin” of France.

Valls also said Friday that Fillon’s woes showed the election “was not over” despite widespread pessimism in the Socialist party. — AFP