French prosecutors to probe Lactalis baby milk contamination

his file photo taken on December 4, 2017 shows the Celia dairy company's infant milk factory that belongs to the LNS Lactalis group in Craon, western France. — AFP picPARIS, Dec 26 — French prosecutors have opened a probe into salmonella contamination and a major international recall of baby milk produced by dairy giant Lactalis, a legal source told AFP today.

The investigation will focus on possible charges of causing involuntary injuries and endangering the lives of others but also possible cheating and failures in carrying out a product recall, the source said.

The investigation was first reported by the French news magazine Le Point. — AFP