French police seek vehicle after soldiers hit and injured in Paris

Police work near the scene where French soliders were hit and injured by a vehicle in the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret August 9, 2017. — Reuters picPARIS, Aug 9 — French soldiers were hit and injured by a vehicle in the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, Paris police authorities said today, adding that a security operation was underway in the area.

"Police intervention is underway. Search underway for vehicle," the Paris police department said in a Tweet.

Six soldiers were hurt, four of them lightly and two more seriously, a police department official added in response to a query from Reuters. — Reuters