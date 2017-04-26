Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

World

French police question 10 over Jan 2015 Paris attacks

Wednesday April 26, 2017
04:39 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Dr Vida keen to launch singing career, wants to be next PikotaroThe Edit: Dr Vida keen to launch singing career, wants to be next Pikotaro

The Edit: Time’s ‘most influential’ of 2017The Edit: Time’s ‘most influential’ of 2017

The Edit: Why salt is so important in cookingThe Edit: Why salt is so important in cooking

The Edit: Setting hearts aflutter in BangladeshThe Edit: Setting hearts aflutter in Bangladesh

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Amedy Coulibaly staged the attack on the kosher supermarket, and was killed by French security forces. — Reuters/Christina Cathleen Coons picAmedy Coulibaly staged the attack on the kosher supermarket, and was killed by French security forces. — Reuters/Christina Cathleen Coons picPARIS, April 26 — French police are questioning 10 people on suspicion of supplying weapons to an Islamist militant who attacked a Jewish deli in Paris in January 2015, killing four Jewish hostages, police sources said today.

Amedy Coulibaly staged the attack on the kosher supermarket in eastern Paris, two days after two other gunmen stormed into the Paris offices of the satirical journal Charlie Hebdo and killed 12 people, most of them cartoonists and journalists.

Coulibaly was killed by French security forces after he planted explosives at the Paris deli during a police siege. The two other gunmen were killed after they took refuge in a print works.

The source said police, in their questioning, were looking at possible links between the attacks and people in Belgium.

Shortly after the attacks in January 2015, Belgian authorities detained one person for arms dealing and said they were investigating whether he had supplied Coulibaly with weapons to carry out the attack. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline