World

French police arrest man suspected of planning New Year’s eve attack, says source

Wednesday December 28, 2016
08:31 PM GMT+8

France, Britain and Germany have increased their police presence at tourist spots in major cities.. — Reuters picFrance, Britain and Germany have increased their police presence at tourist spots in major cities.. — Reuters picPARIS, Dec 28 —Police in south west France have arrested a man suspected of having planned an attack on New Year’s eve, a police source said today.

Two other people, one of whom is suspected of having planned an attack on police, were arrested in another police raid in south west France, in Toulouse, the police source said.

In France, Britain and Germany, which have all been targets of Islamist militant attacks, police have increased their presence at tourist spots in major cities and other densely populated areas after an attack on a Berlin Christmas market earlier this month.

The man arrested in Cugnaux, west of Toulouse, “is known to (police) services, he is suspected of wanting to carry out an attack on Dec 31,” the police source said.

A judicial source also confirmed the arrests and said they had taken place yesterday and concerned two separate cases. — Reuters

