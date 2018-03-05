French minister in Iran to reaffirm nuclear deal but set out concerns on missiles

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says he wants to save the 2015 nuclear accord. — Reuters picTEHRAN, March 5 — France’s foreign minister visited Iran today on a delicate mission to reaffirm Europe’s support for a nuclear deal that opened Iran’s economy while echoing US concern about Tehran’s missile programme and role in regional conflicts.

Jean-Yves Le Drian wants to save the 2015 nuclear accord, which US President Donald Trump has threatened to quit unless European allies help “fix” it by forcing Iran to change its behaviour in other areas.

“We’re not going to be Donald Trump’s envoys or Iran’s defence lawyers,” said a French diplomatic source. “We have our own concerns and will talk to the different sensibilities of the Iranian system to get our point across.”

France says Iran must address concern over its ballistic missile tests or risk new sanctions. Iran’s missile programme is not covered by the nuclear deal, and Tehran says it will not bow to pressure to halt it.

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard Corps, which answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, runs the missile programme.

“Our missile work is... in line with our defensive policy, which poses no threat to any country,” the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, told Le Drian, according to the Students News Agency ISNA.

To send a message to France, Iranian media said, Shamkhani appeared in military uniform in his meeting with Le Drian.

Earlier, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted an Iranian armed forces spokesman as saying Iran’s missile programme would “continue non-stop and foreign powers have no right to intervene on this issue”.

Hardline Iranian media reacted angrily to Le Drian’s visit with headlines like “The Rude Guest” and “Weapons of mass seduction”. Fars news agency said a group of hardliners gathered at Tehran’s International Mehrabad Airport and in front of Iran’s Foreign Ministry to protest at Le Drian’s visit.

The deal between France, Britain, Germany, Russia, China and the United States gave Iran relief from economic sanctions in return for curbs on its disputed nuclear activity, allowing Tehran to talk trade with Europe for the first time in years.

Economic benefits slow to arrive

But so far the deal, pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani’s headline achievement, has yet to bring the economic benefits many Iranians yearn for. That has slowed Rouhani’s efforts to engage with the West, an approach opposed by Khamenei’s allies in the clerical and security establishment.

France has been quick to restore trade ties. Planemaker Airbus, oil major Total and automobile manufacturers Peugeot and Renault have signed deals, all at risk if Trump walks out of the accord.

In an effort to keep him on board, French President Emmanuel Macron has criticised Iran’s missile programme and raised the possibility of new sanctions. On the eve of Le Drian’s visit, Macron told Rouhani by phone that France expects Iran to make a “constructive contribution” to solving crises in the region.

Tehran supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against rebels, including groups backed by the West, and also backs Israel’s enemy Hezbollah in Lebanon.

France wants Washington to see the nuclear deal separately from Iran’s regional activities and missile programme, and Le Drian will stress Macron’s commitment to the accord.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Le Drian that the European signatories of the deal “should play a more active role to keep the accord alive.

“Supporting the accord verbally is not enough...If the EU is trying to salvage the accord..., they should try to keep Iran, not the US, in the accord,” Zarif was quoted by state TV as saying at the meeting. Le Drian also was due to meet Rouhani.

While France says Iran is sticking to the terms of the nuclear deal, it argues that it may be violating part of the UN resolution enshrining the accord. The resolution calls on Tehran to refrain from work on missiles designed to carry nuclear warheads, although this is not in the accord itself.

“On the ballistics, the Iranian programme is not compatible with (the resolution) and we have a particular concern on the transfer of know-how of ballistic capacity to regional actors, and by that we mean Hezbollah,” the diplomatic source said.

In Vienna on Monday, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog agency said any collapse of the nuclear deal would be a “great loss for nuclear verification and for multilateralism”. — Reuters