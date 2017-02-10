Last updated Friday, February 10, 2017 7:06 pm GMT+8

French farmer who helped migrants cross from Italy gets suspended fine

Friday February 10, 2017
05:07 PM GMT+8

Cedric Herrou, a French farmer and volunteer helping migrants cross French-Italian border to avoid police controls, reacts after he was handed a suspended fine for his actions at the courthouse in Nice February 10, 2017. — Reuters picCedric Herrou, a French farmer and volunteer helping migrants cross French-Italian border to avoid police controls, reacts after he was handed a suspended fine for his actions at the courthouse in Nice February 10, 2017. — Reuters picNICE, France, Feb 10 — A French farmer who brought illegal migrants into France from Italy was handed a €3,000 (RM14,186) suspended fine today for his actions.

Cedric Herrou, from the Roya valley region on the border between the two countries, has become a household name in France — applauded by some for his conduct while criticised by others.

Immigration is a hot-button French political issue in a presidential election year, with many voters worried by the influx of people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.

Herrou has been lauded as a hero, however, among people who see what he has done as a purely humanitarian gesture, and he has vowed to continue his actions.

The Nice prosecutor had asked for an eight month suspended sentence. — Reuters

