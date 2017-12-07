France’s Macron says Trump’s Jerusalem move ‘regrettable’ (VIDEO)

French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump walk in the courtyard as they leave after a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris July 13, 2017. — Reuters picALGIERS, Dec 7 — French President Emmanuel Macron this morning branded as “regrettable” his US counterpart Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, calling for efforts to “avoid violence at all costs”.

Addressing a press conference during a state visit to Algeria, Macron affirmed “the attachment of France and Europe to the two-state solution, Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security within internationally recognised borders, with Jerusalem as the capital of the two states.”

He called for “calm” and “responsibility” on all sides.

“We must avoid violence at all costs and prioritise dialogue,” he said.

“France is ready with its partners to take all necessary initiatives in this direction.” — AFP