Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

France’s Macron says his job not ‘cool,’ cites talks with Turkey’s Erdogan

Thursday August 31, 2017
07:01 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

On to US tax reform and Trump wants Congress to deliverOn to US tax reform and Trump wants Congress to deliver

Petrol prices set to rise 1 sen per litre on August 31Petrol prices set to rise 1 sen per litre on August 31

Floodwater still rising as Harvey makes second landfall in LouisianaFloodwater still rising as Harvey makes second landfall in Louisiana

Bangladesh score historic 20-run Test win over AustraliaBangladesh score historic 20-run Test win over Australia

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

French president Emmanuel Macron gestures towards his dog Nemo at the Elysee Palace in Paris August 30, 2017. — Reuters pic French president Emmanuel Macron gestures towards his dog Nemo at the Elysee Palace in Paris August 30, 2017. — Reuters pic PARIS, Aug 31 — France's young new president, Emmanuel Macron, said life as a world leader is less "cool" than it might seem, citing talks with Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan as an example.

Asked by Le Point magazine in an interview if he was trying to be the new "cool" kid on the global stage, Macron replied: "The global stage is not really a 'cool' scene, you know."

Asked to give an example, he said: "I am the one who has to talk with Erdogan every 10 days." He did not elaborate.

Erdogan is often criticised by leaders in Western Europe and he has clashed with the European Union over human rights and other issues.

The last known conversation between Macron and Erdogan was on Aug 27, when they discussed the fate of a French journalist jailed in Turkey.

An aide to Macron later said the French president had not meant to mock or criticise his Turkish counterpart.

"The conversations with Mr Erdogan are always very serious," the aide explained. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline