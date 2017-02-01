France’s Fillon defiant over family ‘fake job’ claims

Francois Fillon was a former French prime minister and is currently a presidential hopeful. — Reuters picPARIS, Feb 1 — French presidential candidate Francois Fillon today hit back at fresh claims he paid his family huge sums for doing "fake jobs", accusing the incumbent Socialist government of mounting what he called an "institutional coup d'etat".

"We know where this affair comes from, it comes from the government, it comes from the left," the conservative Fillon told his supporters in a closed-door meeting, according to those present.

The scandal, which first erupted last week, is pulling down Fillon's campaign, with a new poll showing that the former PM, who for weeks was the frontrunner in the race, would now be eliminated in the first round of the election in April.

An aide to Socialist President Francois Hollande responded to Fillon's assertion by saying an ongoing investigation should be allowed to take its course, adding: "The only power is that of the justice system."

The Canard Enchaine newspaper reported Wednesday that Fillon had arranged for his wife Penelope to be paid around €830,000 euros (RM3.4 million) as a parliamentary aide for more than a decade.

That was nearly twice as much as she was said to have earned in the original claims last week.

The paper has said it can find no one who recalls Welsh-born Penelope carrying out the work at the National Assembly building.

In another new claim, Fillon is said to have employed two of the couple's five children to work in parliament, earning €84,000 euros.

Fillon earlier dismissed the allegations as a smear campaign and says his wife has worked for him throughout his long career, but his popularity has taken a hit.

The new poll on Wednesday by the Elabe group showed Fillon would finish third behind far-right leader Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron, the fast-rising centrist former banker, on April 23.

Le Pen would score between 26 and 27 per cent, Macron as high as 23 per cent and Fillon around 20 per cent, a fall of between five and six points since January.

The poll of 1,053 people was carried out before the second set of allegations appeared.

With anti-corruption investigators looking into his wife's parliamentary role, Fillon met MPs from his Republicans party to explain his position.

Nervous party

Officially, the party is not yet looking for a possible replacement should he be forced to drop out, but the nervousness behind the scenes is palpable.

Supporters of Alain Juppe, the veteran politician whom Fillon beat to clinch the rightwing nomination, have cancelled a planned seminar this week to avoid giving the impression they are preparing a Plan B, Fillon's spokesman Benoist Apparu said.

Juppe, 71, has so far said he would not step into the breach.

In the allegations about Fillon's children, the Canard Enchaine said Fillon employed law student Marie in 2005, just weeks after he was elected to the upper house of parliament, and before she had taken the professional oath as a lawyer. Two years later her brother Charles took over.

Fillon responded yesterday by claiming he was the target of a sophisticated campaign.

"Such a large-scale and professional campaign has been mounted just to eliminate a candidate by other means than the democratic route," he told a business conference.

He said he was "calm" about the allegations "and now I await the end of this investigation".

'Mister Clean'

Fillon has argued that his wife has "always" worked for him, editing his speeches and meeting people in his constituency.

In addition to the parliamentary job, Penelope worked at a literary review owned by a billionaire friend of her husband's where she allegedly earned another €100,000.

Investigators spent five hours quizzing the couple separately on Monday and sources said Fillon's staff voluntarily handed over documents in a raid at parliament.

French lawmakers are entitled to employ family members, but attention has focused on what work was actually done.

The claims are especially damaging for Fillon, a devout Catholic who was a surprise winner of the rightwing nomination by campaigning on his "clean" record.

In November's primary campaign, he said only he had the moral authority to slash 500,000 civil servants' jobs, cut welfare benefits and increase working hours.

Fillon says that when he was an MP in Paris, his wife carried out constituency work but was based at their 12th-century chateau near Le Mans in northern France.

Penelope, who has not spoken publicly about the accusations, has styled herself as a low-key political wife.

A trained lawyer, she told Britain's Sunday Telegraph newspaper after her husband became prime minister in 2007 that she preferred staying at home with her family to the bright lights of Paris.

"I'm just a country peasant, this is not my natural habitat," she joked.

In 2008, when her husband was prime minister, she told French TV her role amounted to "accompanying him (on some functions), and it is limited to that". — AFP