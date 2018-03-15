Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

France to take action over spy poisoning in coming days, says Macron (VIDEO)

Thursday March 15, 2018
PARIS, March 15 — French President Emmanuel Macron said today that he would announce unspecified “measures” in the coming days over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in the UK.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms this unacceptable attack,” Macron told reporters during a visit to central France. 

“Everything leads us to believe that responsibility can be attributed to Russia, and the work of the British services, shared with France’s services, confirms it,” he added.

“I will announce the measures that we are going to take in the coming days,” he said.  

It was unclear whether the action would be counter-measures against Russia.

Macron said he would discuss the issue with German Chancellor Angela Merkel who is due in Paris on Friday. — AFP

