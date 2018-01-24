France says UN-led Syria peace talks in Vienna represent ‘last hope’

The continued unrest in Syria has proven difficult to resolve. — Reuters picPARIS, Jan 24 — France’s foreign minister said today there was no perspective of a political solution for Syria other than UN-led peace talks in Vienna, which he said were the “last hope”.

“Today, there is no political perspective that presents itself, other than—and it’s the last hope—the meeting that will be held in Vienna tomorrow under the auspices of the United Nations, where the belligerents will be present and where we hope a peace agenda will be mapped out,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told French lawmakers. — Reuters