France approves extradition of British paedophile suspect

Detectives found more than 5,300 photographs of children of a sexual nature on Stephen Carruthers' computer. — Reuters picAGEN (France), Jan 18 — A court in southwest France today gave the go-ahead for the extradition of a suspected paedophile who is one of Britain’s most wanted fugitives.

Stephen Carruthers, 43, was arrested by police on January 8 after he was involved in a car accident. He was found to have been living in France for a year under a false identity.

Carruthers was arrested in Ambleside in northwest England in March 2014 and detectives found a computer containing more than 5,300 photographs of children of a sexual nature, including some showing sexual acts.

He was released on bail but fled Britain.

Carruthers was named on the British National Crime Agency’s (NCA) list of runaways believed to be hiding abroad.

The appeals court in the town of Agen said his extradition to Britain, on a European arrest warrant which was issued a year ago, could proceed.

“The court orders the suspect to be handed over to English authorities and that he be remanded in custody until that time,” the court’s chief judge Thierry Perriquet said.

Asked if he had any objections, Carruthers replied: “No.”

His lawyer said the procedure could take around 10 days.

The court was told Carruthers faces up to 10 years in prison in Britain if found guilty. — AFP