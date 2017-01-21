Last updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 8:01 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Overcast

World

Four more survivors pulled from Italy avalanche hotel

Saturday January 21, 2017
05:51 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

No change to Malaysia-US security ties, DPM saysNo change to Malaysia-US security ties, DPM says

The Edit: Latest skin cure fad a serious threat to Myanmar’s elephantsThe Edit: Latest skin cure fad a serious threat to Myanmar’s elephants

The Edit: Kids’ take on social media rulesThe Edit: Kids’ take on social media rules

The Edit: Melania Trump’s fashion choices get the thumbs upThe Edit: Melania Trump’s fashion choices get the thumbs up

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A still image taken from a video shows a survivor, rescued by Italian Firefighters, at the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, which was hit by an avalanche. — Reuters picA still image taken from a video shows a survivor, rescued by Italian Firefighters, at the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola, central Italy, which was hit by an avalanche. — Reuters picPENNE, Jan 21 — Emergency workers today pulled four more survivors from the ruins of an Italian hotel buried under an avalanche three days ago, after the “miracle” rescue of a woman and four children yesterday.

Two women and a man were pulled out around 3:00 am (0200 GMT) and another man was extracted soon after dawn from the ruins of the Rigopiano hotel in the mountains of central Italy.

The latest operations bring to 11 the total number of survivors of the disaster, including two hotel guests who were outside the building when the avalanche struck on Wednesday evening.

Four bodies have been recovered so far, leaving at least 12 people and possibly up to 20 unaccounted for. It is not certain how many people were at the hotel at the time of the avalanche.

Scores of mountain police, firefighters and other emergency personnel have worked painstakingly since the first rescuers battled through a snowstorm to reach the hotel early on Thursday.

Progress has been agonisingly slow, with rescuers wary of triggering further movements in the snow piled up on top of the masonry.

But with many internal rooms apparently intact, there are hopes that other survivors may yet be found. 

It emerged Saturday that all four of the children who were in the hotel had survived because they were all together in a games room at the time of the avalanche.

An entire family of four was among the survivors. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline