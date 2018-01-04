Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Overcast

Four dead, 40 injured in S.Africa train crash

Thursday January 4, 2018
07:56 PM GMT+8

The New Year is a busy period for transport in South Africa. ― Reuters picThe New Year is a busy period for transport in South Africa. ― Reuters picJOHANNESBURG, Jan 4 — At least four people were killed and scores injured in a train crash in South Africa today, medical services said, as witnesses reported that the train had collided with a truck.

Images showed flames engulfing several passenger carriages that were derailed at the scene near Kroonstad, 200 kilometres southwest of Johannesburg.

“Approximately 40 injured and 4 fatalities at the train crash in Kroonstad area,” the Netcare 911 emergency medical service, which sent paramedics to the scene, said on Twitter.

Black smoke poured from carriages lying on their side close to a road.

Some victims were treated at the scene while others were taken to hospital, local media reported, as uninjured passengers walked away from the wreckage, many carrying their luggage.

The New Year is a busy period for transport in South Africa, with railways and roads carrying passengers returning to work after the holidays. — AFP

