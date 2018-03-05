Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Four dead, 21 hurt in Poland building collapse

Monday March 5, 2018
08:52 AM GMT+8

A general view of a collapsed building is seen in Poznan, Poland, March 4, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. — Reuters picA general view of a collapsed building is seen in Poznan, Poland, March 4, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. — Reuters picPOZNAN (POLAND), March 5 — Four people were killed and 21 were injured when a building collapsed yesterday in the town of Poznan in western Poland, firefighters said.

They said they did not expect to find further victims from the collapse, which was thought to be the result of a gas explosion.

“According to our calculations, our measuring equipment and our rescue teams, there should not be anyone else in the rubble,” said national rescue service chief Leszek Suski.

He said 40 people were in the building when it collapsed at 7:50am.

“It was provisionally determined that it could have been a gas explosion,” the firefighters’ spokesman told TVN24 television. — AFP

