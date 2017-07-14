Former US President Carter discharged from Canadian hospital

TORONTO, July 14 — Former US President Jimmy Carter was discharged today from a hospital in Canada where he received treatment after becoming dehydrated while working at a charity house-building project, the Carter Centre said.
Carter, 92, became unsteady while attending a Thursday morning event at the site of a building project with Habitat for Humanity, a charitable organisation promoting affordable home ownership, according to a statement from the Carter Centre, which is based in Atlanta. — Reuters