Former US President Carter discharged from Canadian hospital

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter attends a news conference in New York November 5, 2013. — Reuters picTORONTO, July 14 — Former US President Jimmy Carter was discharged today from a hospital in Canada where he received treatment after becoming dehydrated while working at a charity house-building project, the Carter Centre said.

Carter, 92, became unsteady while attending a Thursday morning event at the site of a building project with Habitat for Humanity, a charitable organisation promoting affordable home ownership, according to a statement from the Carter Centre, which is based in Atlanta. — Reuters