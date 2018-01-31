Former Singapore national paddler’s mother sentenced to jail for bribery

Su Fengxian, has been sentenced to six weeks jail on Tuesday for attempting to bribe a Singapore Table Tennis Association director to influence the outcome of her son’s disciplinary proceedings. — TODAY file photoSINGAPORE, Jan 31 — The mother of former national table tennis player Li Hu was sentenced to six weeks’ jail yesterday for attempting to bribe a Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) director with €2,000 (RM9,671.80) to influence the outcome of her son’s disciplinary proceedings.

Su Fengxian, 56, who was found guilty following a three-day trial, will be appealing against her sentence.

She has been offered bail of S$15,000 (RM44,593.56).

On January 2, Su was convicted of offering money to STTA technical director Loy Soo Han on October 17, 2016, three days after Li was confronted for violating a house rule by allowing a female friend to spend the night at the STTA hostel in Toa Payoh.

Su, a China national, had meant the money as inducement to show leniency in her son’s disciplinary case, which also took into consideration his other breaches such as insolence and insubordination.

Mr Li, a 29-year-old former world junior singles champion, was sacked a week later.

Deputy public prosecutor Jasmin Kaur yesterday sought at least four months’ jail for Su, noting that her actions could have damaged the Republic’s international reputation in “one of Singapore’s seven core sports”.

Kaur said a longer sentence would send “a strong signal” to deter any attempt to bribe STTA officials.

Defence lawyer Alfred Dodwell sought a fine, arguing that Su’s actions were “so trivial and lacking to have amounted to an inducement” to Loy that he immediately rebuffed her offer and reported the matter to the disciplinary committee for further action.

“Loy’s duties towards STTA were in no way compromised, he said.

Su’s “culture has played a part in colouring her actions”, he added.

“Although she accepts that ignorance of the law is not a valid defence, she humbly prays that this Honourable Court takes into account that she is a foreigner and that she is accustomed to a different lifestyle wherein such negotiations and bargaining are commonplace and ordinary in China.”

In sentencing Su, District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt said it was in the “public interest to protect the integrity of STTA”.

She could have been jailed for up to five years and fined up to S$100,000 for offering a bribe.

During her trial last October, Su told the court that a Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) officer who acted “like a friend” induced her to sign an incriminating statement following her arrest on Oct 19, 2016.

The statement taken at CPIB included the following quote by Su: “I intend to offer the €2,000 to Loy as I wanted him to help my son in his current disciplinary case with STTA. I do not mind if there is any disciplinary action as long (as) my son can stay in STTA.”

She also told the officer she understood that Mr Loy had power over the outcome of her son’s disciplinary proceedings. — TODAY