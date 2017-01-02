Foreigners among victims of Istanbul attack (VIDEO)

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim (right) visits a survivor of the nightclub attack at a hospital in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017. — Reuters picISTANBUL, Jan 2 — Foreigners including many nationals of Arab countries were among the dead in the New Year shooting rampage at an Istanbul nightclub, officials said yesterday.

A total of 39 people were killed in the assault at the exclusive Reina club on the shores of the Bosphorus and 65 injured, officials said.

Here is a breakdown of the nationalities of the dead and wounded known so far given by their respective countries:

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh’s consulate in Istanbul said that Saudis were among the victims, but gave no figures. The Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper however quoted a consulate source as saying that five Saudis including two women had died and 11 other people were injured. Al-Arabiya television also spoke of five dead and nine wounded.

Jordan

The foreign ministry in Amman said three Jordanians were killed and four injured, the official Petra news agency reported.

Iraq

A spokeman for Iraq’s foreign ministry said that three Iraqis died in the attack.

Lebanon

The Lebanese foreign ministry announced the death of three Lebanese and said another four were wounded.

“I was saved by my passport which I was carrying right near my heart,” one of the injured, Francois al-Asmar, told Lebanese television from his hospital bed.

Tunisia

The Tunisian foreign ministry said on its Facebook page that one Tunisian and one Franco-Tunisian had died. Tunisia’s ambassador to France named the victims as husband and wife Mohamed Azzabi and Senda Nakaa who leave behind a five-month-old daughter.

India

India’s external affairs minister said two nationals were among the dead, naming them as Abis Rizvi, the son of a former MP, and a woman, Khushi Shah.

Morocco

Foreign ministry confirmed that two Moroccans were killed and four hospitalised.

Israel

The Israeli foreign ministry said a young Arab Israeli woman, 18-year-old Lian Nasser, had died.

Belgium

Belgium’s foreign ministry confirmed that a man in his 20s, a Belgian-Turkish dual national, was killed.

Libya

One Libyan was killed and three others hurt in the attack, according to the north African country’s foreign ministry. — AFP