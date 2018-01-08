Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Flash floods hit parts of eastern Singapore after heavy rain

Monday January 8, 2018
12:20 PM GMT+8

SINGAPORE, Jan 8 ― Several parts of eastern Singapore were hit by flash floods this morning, following heavy rain and gusty winds.

The affected areas included Upper Changi Road, Tanjong Katong Road, as well as parts of Bedok and Tampines, according to national water agency PUB as well as residents who posted photos and videos on social media.

The flash floods, including those affecting Upper Changi Road-Bedok North Ave 4 and Tampines Ave 12, have mostly subsided, according to PUB

.Flood waters, however, prompted bus services 24, 28, 70, 76, 134, 135, 137, 154 and 155 to skip a bus stop along Paya Lebar Rd, SBS Transit said on Twitter.

Business owner Alex Lo, who lives in a private property along Jalan Greja ― about 2km away from Upper Changi Road ― said the road outside his home was flooded after a heavy downpour in the morning.

“The water from the (Bedok) canal overflowed (and the whole area) has been flooded,” said the 55-year-old.

The National Environment Agency said in a tweet that moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind are expected over many areas in Singapore in the late morning and later this afternoon. ― TODAY

