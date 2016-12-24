Flash floods across Singapore cause massive traffic disruptions (VIDEO)

While water level had subsided slightly along Paya Lebar Road by around 6.30am, traffic was still slow. — Wong Pei Ting/TODAY picSINGAPORE, Dec 24 — Flash floods and severe traffic disruptions were reported at several locations across Singapore this evening following heavy rain.

At the junction of Paya Lebar Road and Sims Avenue, traffic was stuck due to some cars stalling, said Facebook user Tony Lee. Lee also claimed that oil drums and debris were seen floating at the location, with the traffic jam tailed all the way to Eunos.

Another Facebook user Kay Muk also said that “many” cars had stalled along Paya Lebar Road. “Do not drive there”, he warned.

Flash floods across Singapore cause massive traffic disruptionshttps://t.co/6atWL3XYcj pic.twitter.com/ORXWbkChcK — TODAY (@TODAYonline) December 24, 2016

The National Environment Agency issued a weather alert at 5pm, forecasting thundery showers over many areas of Singapore in the evening.

Since 5.45pm, the Land Transport Authority has warned on Twitter of flash floods in at least five locations across Singapore. The areas affected by flash floods are:

Newton Circus (towards Woodlands) after Cavenagh Road

Stevens Road near Anderson Road/Balmoral Park Junction

Balmoral Road near Balmoral Crescent/Balmoral Road Junction

Cairnhill Road near Cairnhill Road/Scotts Road Junction

PIE (towards Changi Airport) at Stevens Rd Exit

Accidents were reported at the following locations, according to the LTA:

Braddell Road (towards Bartley) after Bishan Road. Avoid the left lane.

Macritchie Viaduct (towards Braddell) after PIE

KJE (towards BKE) at Choa Chu Kang Rd Entrance

AYE (towards Tuas) after Lower Delta Rd Exit. — TODAY